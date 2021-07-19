Collin Morikawa British Open 2021 Prize Money: How Much Each Golfer Received

Collin Morikawa won the 149th British Open on Sunday, his second major win in only eight career starts. But how much money will the golfer take home if he or she wins the tournament?

The 24-year-old Californian defeated 2017 winner Jordan Spieth to win the British Open at Royal St. George’s in England, barely 11 months after winning his first PGA Championship in San Francisco, California, in August 2020.

Morikawa became the first golfer in history to win two majors on his first appearance in those events, and only the eighth to do so before the age of 25.

According to CBS Sports, The R&A, the purse for this year’s British Open is $11.5 million. This is a $1 million increase over the $10.5 million awarded at Royal Portrush two years ago.

For the first time in the history of golf’s oldest major competition, the winner’s purse for the 2021 Open will top $2 million.

Morikawa will receive $2.070 million in addition to the Claret Jug for his triumph. Shane Lowry, the winner of the 2019 Open Championship, was awarded $1.935 million.

Spieth, this year’s runner-up, will get $1.198 million from the $11.5 million prize pool for placing second.

After tying for third, Jon Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen will each receive $768,000, while Dylan Frittelli will collect $480,000 for placing fifth.

Brooks Koepka and Mackenzie Hughes will split $386,500 for a tie for sixth place. Dustin Johnson, Robert MacIntyre, Daniel Berger, and Scottie Scheffler, who tied for eighth place, will each receive $301,500 from the purse.

Other players who made the cut at Royal St. George’s this month will receive varied sums from the prize pool, ranging from a little less than $200,000 for Viktor Hovland, Emiliano Grillo, and Lowry in 12th place to $25,938 for Poom Saksansin and Sam Burns in 76th place.

The British Open’s compensation has increased to $11.5 million, putting it on par with the Masters’ total for the year, but it is still the lowest of the men’s majors. The purses for the majors, as well as how much the champion will receive, are listed below, courtesy of Golf Digest: