College Football Top 20 Rankings, Week 5 Games to Watch is a website dedicated to college football.

After defeating Texas A&M in Arlington, the Arkansas Razorbacks appear to be the real deal for the 2021 football season. The Razorbacks’ defense was robust enough to drop eight men into coverage while rushing only three times in the first half.

After a 20-10 win over the Aggies, Arkansas jumps ten spots to No. 6 in the newest This website college football top 20.

Texas A&M dropped 15 places to No. 20.

Arkansas will face another difficult test this week when it travels to Athens to face Georgia at noon. After a 62-0 thrashing of Vanderbilt, Georgia is still ranked second.

After a 63-14 victory over Southern Miss, Alabama is back in first place. Oregon is still in third place, followed by Iowa and Penn State, all of which are 4-0.

Oklahoma is ranked No. 7 after Arkansas, followed by Cincinnati, Notre Dame, and Florida.

Ole Miss was inactive last week, but they climbed up one spot to No. 11 this week, courtesy to Michigan State dropping out of the rankings (despite a win) and Clemson sliding out completely after its second loss. This week, Ole Miss travels to meet No. 1 Alabama in a highly anticipated matchup.

This week, N.C. State joins the rankings after defeating Clemson in double overtime, 27-21.

Baylor, Texas, North Carolina, and Boston College are among the teams who almost missed out on the rankings.

Here are the Week 5 rankings for September 26, 2021.

Team Records by Rank Game Previous Game Following Game (All times Eastern) 1 Alabama 4-0 1 Saturday 3:30 p.m. vs. Ole Miss

2 Georgia 4-0 2 Saturday, Noon vs. Arkansas 3 Oregon wins 4-0 at Stanford on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

4 Iowa 4-0 4 against. Maryland on Friday at 8 p.m.

5 Penn State 4-0 6 Indiana, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

7 Oklahoma 4-0 7 Sat. at Kansas State, 3:30 p.m. 6 Arkansas 4-0 16 Sat. at Georgia, Noon

8 Cincinnati 3-0 9 Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., Saturday

10 Florida 3-1 11 Kentucky, 6 p.m. Saturday

11 Ole Miss 3-0 12 Alabama, 3:30 p.m. Saturday

7:30 p.m., Saturday vs. Western Kentucky, 12 Michigan State 4-0 8.

Coastal Carolina beats UL-Monroe 4-0 on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

14 Ohio State 3-1 15 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Rutgers

16 BYU 4-0 18 Fri. at Utah State, 9 p.m. 15 Michigan 4-0 17 Sat. at Wisconsin, Noon

17 N.C. State 3-1 NR vs. Louisiana Tech on Saturday at 6 p.m.

18 Auburn 3-1 19 LSU at 9 p.m. on Saturday

20 Sat. against Hawai’i, 11 p.m. 19 Fresno State 4-1

20 Texas A&M 3-1 5 vs. Mississippi State on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Clemson, No. 10 in the country, has dropped out.

The following are the most important games to watch this week: Virginia visits Miami on Thursday, Iowa visits Maryland on Friday, and Arkansas visits Georgia on Saturday.