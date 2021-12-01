College Football Playoff Rankings, as of November 30th, 2021: Georgia is still in first place.

Georgia remains the top dog leading the pack in the College Football Playoff committee’s next-to-last rankings for the 2021 season. The committee will disclose its final rankings at noon on Sunday, following the conference championships this weekend. The playoff will be set at that point, and teams will know where they will play bowl games.

Georgia is still the No. 1 team, which comes as no surprise Tuesday night. The Bulldogs will play Alabama in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) championship game on Saturday. Alabama is ranked No. 3 in the latest poll.

Michigan jumped to No. 2 with a dominating win against Ohio State last Saturday, which dropped from second to seventh. This Saturday, Michigan will face No. 13 Iowa in the Big Ten championship game.

Cincinnati is still in the running for a playoff spot, as the Bearcats are ranked No. 4, just ahead of Oklahoma State, which is ranked No. 5. This weekend, Cincinnati will compete for the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Championship against No. 21 Houston, while Oklahoma State will compete for the Big 12 crown against No. 9 Baylor.

The following are the latest rankings, which were revealed on Tuesday night:

Georgia

Michigan

Alabama

Cincinnati

Oklahoma State University is a public university in Oklahoma City

Notre Dame is a Catholic university in the United States.

Ohio State is a university in the state of Ohio

Miss Baylor is an alumnus of the University of Mississippi.

Oregon

Michigan State University

BYUIowa

Oklahoma

Pittsburgh

Wake Forest is a place where you can relax and

Utah is a state in North Carolina.

San Diego State University is a public university in San Diego,

Clemson

Houston

Arkansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Texas A&M University is located in College Station, Texas.

In semifinal matchups that rotate annually among six major bowls – the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Orange Bowl, Sugar Bowl, and Rose Bowl – the No. 1 ranked team plays the No. 4 ranked team, and the No. 2 ranked team plays the No. 3 ranked team. The Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl will host this year’s semifinals on Friday, December 31, 2021.

The semifinals would most likely look like this if the playoffs started with these rankings:

Georgia No. 1 vs. Cincinnati No. 4 (Orange Bowl)

Michigan is ranked No. 2 while Alabama is ranked No. 3. (Cotton Bowl)

The College Football Playoff National Championship will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on January 10, 2022.

This is a work in progress.