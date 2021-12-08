College Football Bowl Predictions 2021-2022: Odds, Over/Under Playoff Picks, and Top Games

From December 30 to January 1, the biggest games on the 2021-2022 college football bowl schedule will take place. The betting lines for both College Football Playoff games are north of a touchdown. The spreads in the Peach Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Sugar Bowl are all less than seven points.

The current betting odds and choices against the spread for the New Year’s Six bowl games are listed below. DraftKings Sportsbook provides point spreads.

30th of December, 2021

No. 10 Michigan State (+1) takes on No. 12 Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl.

The Spartans have given up the most passing yards in the country, so this is a horrible matchup for them. Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett is the greatest player in the Peach Bowl (provided he plays), and he’ll show it against Michigan State with a spectacular performance. In terms of throwing yards, Pickett ranks fifth among all quarterbacks. The Spartans gave up 968 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and an 80.9 percent completion percentage in their two losses.

Pittsburgh is the ATS favorite.

31 December 2021

No. 1 Alabama (-13.5) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl Classic (CFP semifinal).

Power Five clubs have dominated the playoffs for a reason. Nick Sabana and Alabama will have little trouble reaching the national title game with several weeks to prepare for Cincinnati. The Bearcats’ defense has never faced a quarterback like Bryce Young, who threw for 421 yards and four touchdowns against Georgia’s top-ranked defense.

Prediction Alabama (ATS) No. 2 Michigan (+7.5) vs. No. 3 Florida in the Orange Bowl (CFP semifinal). Georgia At the very least, Michigan’s defense will give it a shot to pull off an upset. In the SEC Championship Game, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had his poorest performance of the season, playing Alabama in the biggest game of his college football career. In their last three games, Michigan outscored Maryland, Ohio State, and Iowa by a combined 95 points. Expect a low-scoring, close match that will be decided in the last minutes.

Prediction Michigan is the ATS. 1st of January, 2022 No. 5 Notre Dame (-2) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl. Oklahoma State University is a public university in Oklahoma City In his first season as Notre Dame’s head coach, Marcus Freeman had a lot on his plate. The Fighting Irish are on a seven-game winning streak, but none of those victories came against ranked opponents or teams that got even one vote in the most recent AP Top 25 Poll. Oklahoma State ranks third in yards per play against its opponents. Notre Dame’s only loss came against Cincinnati, who is fourth in the country in yards per play allowed.

The Washington Newsday Brief News. Prediction ATS: