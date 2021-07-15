College athletes can now be compensated for their image and likeness in 26 states.

More than half of all states in the United States currently have legislation allowing student athletes to capitalize on their celebrity obtained through their chosen sport and to be compensated when their name, picture, or likeness is exploited.

Missouri became the 26th state to do so on Tuesday, when Governor Mike Parson signed a higher education bill to terminate the state’s 2021 legislative session.

According to a press release issued by Parson’s office, the new law “expands the available uses of 529 education savings plans, requires the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to create a state plan for Career and Technical Education, and allows college student-athletes to earn compensation for their name, image, or likeness.”

By July 2, according to a database created by the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), 25 states had passed legislation allowing student athletes to profit from their celebrity through the use of their name, image, or likeness. Some states, such as Alabama, Florida, and Georgia, had already enacted legislation by July 1. Other states, like as California, Michigan, and New Jersey, have announced that their legislation will take effect in the next years.

The law in Missouri will take effect on August 28.

For years, there has been controversy over whether student athletes should be able to collect remuneration in the same manner that professional athletes do when their names or photos are utilized. The matter to a head in 2019, when California passed legislation prohibiting athletic associations from restricting student athletes from receiving remuneration. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the nonprofit that governs student athletes, was specifically referenced in California’s statute.

The NCAA Board of Governors declared a month after California’s governor signed the measure into law that it would begin evaluating new rules that would allow student athletes to earn remuneration for the use of their name, image, and likeness.

While the NCAA debated how to implement the reform, numerous states took steps to protect student athletes’ right to profit off their celebrity. In 2021, before Parson’s bill was signed, 19 states passed legislation to do so, according to the NCSL.

The NCAA stated on June 30 that it would adopt a provisional set of regulations governing compensation for. This is a condensed version of the information.