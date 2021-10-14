Colin Kaepernick, an ex-49er, is rumored to be considering a return to the NFL.

Despite the fact that Colin Kapernick has not played in the NFL since 2017, he is optimistic that he will be able to continue his professional football career.

In an interview with Ebony, the 33-year-old confessed that he continues to stay in shape in the hopes of one day hanging the Lombardi trophy over his shoulders.

“I’m still awake at 5 a.m.” “I’m training five to six days a week to make sure I’m ready to lead a team to another Super Bowl,” he said.

When Kaepernick was still with the San Francisco 49ers in January 2017, he had his last taste of NFL football.

However, it was evident that the Wisconsin native would not be a part of the team moving forward after the Niners brought in Kyle Shanahan to call the plays.

Kaepernick’s saga began when he began kneeling during the national anthem at the opening of NFL games in protest of police brutality and racial inequity in the United States.

That action prompted others to follow suit, and it was widely perceived as jeopardizing his NFL career.

Because of the motion, he and other players believe he is being held down.

NFL analyst Matt Maiocco, on the other hand, prefers to think of it as a scenario in which Kaepernick has fallen down the ranks of quarterbacks available to teams since 2017.

“I’m not sure what the technical definition of blackball is. If you’re suggesting that teams communicated with one another and said, “We’re not going to sign him unless you sign him.” “I don’t believe that happened,” Maiocco said in an interview with Filipino journalists Vincent Juico and Brian Yalung on the Sports For All PH podcast.

“I think he’s always expected me to go somewhere and compete.” I’m not sure if he’s been blackballed. But it’s evident that a lot of football clubs who could have used him as a backup choose not to.”