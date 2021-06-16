Colin Hendry believes Scotland requires “something extraordinary” at Wembley.

The Scots were defeated 2-0 by the Czech Republic in their European Championship opener at Hampden, putting them in a difficult position to advance out of Group D ahead of Friday’s match against Gareth Southgate’s side.

Scotland’s last triumph over England, at Wembley in 1999, was captained by Hendry, a veteran of Euro 96 and the 1998 World Cup.

And he believes that in order to duplicate the accomplishment, the current crop of foreign players will have to put up their best effort.

“For Scotland to win on Friday, you need all the players to play way beyond themselves,” the 55-year-old said at an Irn-Bru event in Glasgow, according to the PA news agency.

“When you look at the success of a number of different teams, both international and domestic, players have to play beyond themselves at times. It’s not a good idea to stay in your comfort zone.

“You need to try something a little more unique.

“In our team, we have some incredibly good footballers who have accomplished a lot. Kierney is tearing it up for Arsenal, John McGinn is a huge player for Aston Villa, Andy Robertson has won the Premier League and the Champions League, and Scott McTominay was the hero of Manchester United’s Europa League final against Villarreal, despite the fact that they lost.

“It reminds me of what happened in 1996 and 1998.”

Hendry, who will be in London on Friday to hand out ‘lucky pants’ branded with the Irn-Bru logo to the Tartan Army, added: “The most important thing is that we don’t lose on Friday.” We could draw on Friday, beat Croatia, and advance with four points, but we can’t talk about Croatia because Friday night is all about us.

“I still believe we need to go to Wembley on Friday night and win something; we can’t leave empty-handed.

“Just don’t lose, that’s the thing, and that’ll get us to the Croatia game,” he said. (This is a brief piece.)