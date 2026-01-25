Cole Palmer Misses Crystal Palace Clash as Chelsea Forward’s Injury Woes Persist

Cole Palmer will not feature in Chelsea’s squad for their Premier League match against Crystal Palace today due to ongoing fitness issues. The forward has been sidelined with a persistent thigh strain that has troubled him throughout the season.

Injury Setback for Palmer

Palmer, who missed Chelsea’s midweek Champions League victory over Pafos, has been working hard to recover from the injury. Despite training for the last two days, it was deemed too risky to include him in the matchday squad for today’s game at Selhurst Park. Manager Liam Rosenior confirmed that while Palmer was not fully fit for the Palace clash, there is optimism he will return for Chelsea’s crucial Champions League match against Napoli on Wednesday.

Rosenior explained, “Cole is not quite right for this one. He’s got a little niggle, but it’s fine. He’s not 100 percent yet, but he’s got a good chance for Wednesday.” This marks Palmer’s first missed Premier League match since November’s draw with Arsenal. Rosenior had initially hoped Palmer might be ready for a start against Palace but ultimately decided to err on the side of caution.

Palmer, who has struggled with injuries this season, has played a full 90 minutes only four times. His continued absence is a blow for Chelsea, as the club prepares for the final stages of their Champions League campaign. Rosenior had previously expressed confidence that Palmer could play against Palace, especially after the forward battled through discomfort during the Brentford game. However, it became clear that a more cautious approach was necessary to avoid aggravating the injury.

Despite the setback, Rosenior remains hopeful that Palmer will be available for Wednesday’s pivotal clash in Naples. “Cole is in a good place,” Rosenior said, after confirming Palmer had been back in first-team training. “We’ll assess his reaction to the session and see how he progresses.”