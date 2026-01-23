Cole Palmer May Seek Chelsea Exit Amid Manchester United Links

Cole Palmer is reportedly considering a transfer request at Chelsea, as the club’s failure to challenge for top honours weighs on his future. The Manchester-born player, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City for £42.5m in 2023, has quickly become one of the Premier League’s rising stars, earning individual accolades for his impressive debut season. His 22 goals in 33 league appearances marked him as a key player at Stamford Bridge.

Despite a strong start to his second season, Palmer’s progress has been hindered by injury issues in 2025. He managed to secure two significant trophies with Chelsea—the Conference League and the Club World Cup—but his form has plateaued. His struggles, coupled with reported dissatisfaction with life in London, have led to speculation about his future.

Manchester United and Future Uncertainty

According to Chelsea legend Marcel Desailly, Palmer may soon hand in a transfer request unless Chelsea can persuade him to remain. Desailly emphasized that Palmer, who is a lifelong Manchester United fan, may look to return to the north if he does not feel that Chelsea are poised to contend for major trophies in the next two seasons. United, who could be in the market for a creative midfielder if Bruno Fernandes departs, have been linked with a move for the 22-year-old.

Desailly, while acknowledging Palmer’s importance to the team, expressed hope that the winger would stay at Chelsea, where he has been a vital part of the squad. However, he also noted that Palmer requires more stability and a system tailored to his strengths. “His recent performances speak for themselves, but he needs to stay humble and get back to full fitness,” Desailly commented.

As the transfer speculation swirls, the key question remains whether Palmer believes Chelsea can rise to the level required to win the Premier League in the coming seasons. If not, he is expected to push for a move to a club that will build a team around him, with Manchester United a potential destination.