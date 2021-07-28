Cole Beasley of the Buffalo Bills has released a song with lyrics about refusing the COVID vaccine.

Cole Beasley of the Buffalo Bills released a new rap song with lyrics about refusing the COVID-19 vaccine immediately after giving a press conference on Wednesday in which he made a prepared statement about his views on the vaccine.

“I’m neither anti- nor pro-vaccine. In his statement, Beasley stated, “I am pro-choice.” “With that said, the issue at hand is withholding information from players in order for a player to be persuaded in a route with which he may not be comfortable. When it comes to a player’s health and safety, comprehensive transparency about information that is critical in the decision-making process is essential.”

During the news conference, Beasley asked reporters to limit their questions to football-related topics, but a song released later that included lyrics saying there “ain’t no vaccine” for him has cast doubt on his sincerity.

Despite Beasley’s claims that there was a lack of information or transparency in his comments, Bills coach Sean McDermott has stated that he wants all of his players to be vaccinated, and the team has stated that they have worked to educate its players about the vaccines.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Just over 80% of Bills players have taken at least one vaccine dosage, according to general manager Brandon Beane.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of guys who have gotten at least one shot. So we’ll keep educating,” Beane said. “At the end of the day, neither our players nor our staff will be forced to do anything. This is a personal choice. And that is how the organization will deal with it in the future.”

The NFL Players Association has backed COVID-19 protocols across the league. Meanwhile, vaccinations have become a contentious issue for the Bills, with players changing their messaging and publicly speaking out on social media as events unfold.

Beasley threatened to resign earlier this offseason when the NFL and NFLPA revealed new restrictions for vaccinated and non-vaccinated players. Beasley and defensive end Jerry Hughes recently had a Twitter conversation about their opposing vaccine views, which occurred after players frequently stated their preference to keep vaccine questions “in house” during news conferences.

The exchange with Hughes was minimized by Beasley and quarterback Josh Allen, who said it was just a normal locker-room conversation. This is a condensed version of the information.