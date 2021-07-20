Cole Beasley, an NFL player, says he’ll be vaccinated if Pfizer pays him. Share

Cole Beasley, a wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, claimed on Tuesday that if Pfizer paid him an earnings share, he would acquire the COVID-19 vaccination.

The NFL athlete replied to a ProFootballTalk tweet on what it would take for him to receive the shot. The NFL and its player association should stop drug testing for players who agree to get immunized, according to ProFootballTalk’s original tweet.

Beasley tweeted, “I’ll be vaccinated and be an evangelist for it provided Pfizer puts a part of the vaccine’s earnings in my wife’s name.”

In the comments, he justified his position, arguing that if he promoted the vaccination, he would be giving the corporation “free marketing.”

The NFL community reacted negatively to his tweet.

In response, Sage Rosenfels, a former NFL quarterback, tweeted an Abraham Lincoln quote.

“‘Better to be thought a fool by remaining silent than to speak and erase all doubt,’” Rosenfels wrote.

The owner of the Dallas Mavericks NBA franchise, Mark Cuban, offered to buy Beasley a share in Pfizer provided he acquired the vaccine.

“Let me tell you something, Cole. I’ll purchase your wife a stake of Pfizer stock if you get vaccinated and advocate vaccination on all of your social media. It pays a dividend of 3.78 percent. In this way, she receives a portion of Pfizer’s profits. Deal?” Cuban penned the piece.

After receiving over 1,000 comments, Beasley responded to a few of them, explaining his decision. He stated that “it’s not about money” and advised users to “go off Twitter” if they did not want to hear about his vaccine stance.

Beasley commented, “Y’all are just as sensitive as hell, and nobody can say anything these days.” “Everything is life and death for people when it comes to any issue.”

"I understand. You folks are smarter than I am. My family is fantastic. They'll be taken care of for the rest of my life, and I'm only 32.