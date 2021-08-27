Cole Beasley, an anti-vaxxer, defends a Bills teammate who broke COVID protocols.

Cole Beasley, a member of the Buffalo Bills who has spoken out against the COVID vaccine, recently tweeted about the COVID-19 vaccine and a fine his friend received for breaking NFL rules.

After receiving a letter from the NFL alerting him of a fine for breaching coronavirus protocols, the Bills receiver raced to the aid of teammate Isaiah McKenzie on Thursday.

Don’t worry, they also got me. Despite the fact that I was wearing a mask while in close contact with a fully vaxxed trainer who tested positive, I was sent home. So, what exactly is the purpose of the mask? Meanwhile, I’m still here, still testing negative, and I’m unable to return. Make sense of it. https://t.co/VGzoy0ljb4

August 26, 2021 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11)

McKenzie, who had a shoulder injury in practice Tuesday, was fined $14,650 by the NFL on Wednesday for failing to wear a mask at the Bills facility in violation of the NFL-NFLPA coronavirus rules.

$14,650 oh no! Please pray for me. https://t.co/rIFkYgV7gJ

August 26, 2021 — Isaiah McKenzie (@ IsaiahMcKenzie)

Beasley revealed that he had been penalized the same amount by the league for a similar but hidden infraction. Because both athletes are unvaccinated, if Beasley and McKenzie continue to break the rules, they will face harsher penalties. Repeat violators are subject to forfeiture of gameday checks and a four-game suspension without pay under NFL COVID regulations for conduct detrimental to his club.

After close contact with a Bills athletic trainer who tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, Beasley and fellow unvaccinated receiver Gabriel Davis are already under a five-day quarantine. According to reports, the trainer was completely immunized.

Beasley has been one of the most outspoken critics of the jab. In July, he released a rap song describing why he refused to get vaccinated, and this month, he issued a statement on Twitter defending his decision, saying, “I may get COVID, but I’d rather die genuinely living.”

The NFL claims that more than 90% of its players have got the COVID-19 vaccine, but the Bills are one of four teams with a vaccination percentage below 89 percent, according to reports. Sean McDermott, the Bills’ fifth-year coach, gave 11 minutes of his time. This is a condensed version of the information.