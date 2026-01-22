Cody Bellinger Signs Five-Year Deal with Yankees, Securing Future in Bronx

The New York Yankees have officially re-signed outfielder Cody Bellinger on a blockbuster five-year, $162.5 million deal, solidifying their outfield lineup for the 2026 season. The contract, which includes opt-out clauses after the second and third years, a $20 million signing bonus, and a no-trade clause, was confirmed on January 21, 2026. Pending a physical, the agreement is set to keep the former MVP in pinstripes for the foreseeable future.

Yankees Bet on Bellinger’s Continued Resurgence

For the Yankees, Bellinger’s return represents a critical investment in a player who rediscovered his form after a series of injury struggles. The 30-year-old outfielder, who once won the NL MVP in 2019, experienced a significant career downturn due to shoulder issues but regained his momentum during his first season in New York. His 2025 performance proved essential to the Yankees’ 94-68 record, showcasing his defensive versatility and offensive power. Bellinger hit .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases in 152 games, excelling across all three outfield positions and even stepping in at first base when needed.

Bellinger’s ability to produce at Yankee Stadium was particularly noteworthy, with his numbers improving at home. He posted a .302/.365/.544 slash line at Yankee Stadium, where his swing seemed tailor-made for the ballpark’s short right-field porch. His ability to adjust at the plate made him one of the Yankees’ most reliable left-handed hitters, especially against left-handed pitchers.

With Bellinger now locked in for five years, the Yankees’ outfield will feature a formidable trio in 2026. Reigning two-time AL MVP Aaron Judge will return to right field, while Trent Grisham patrols center field. Bellinger will slot into left, reinforcing a powerful and athletic outfield. The team’s decision leaves Jasson Domínguez, once viewed as the next great outfielder, facing a potential bench role or trade, with Spencer Jones also vying for a spot in the future.

The Yankees’ front office, led by general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone, had identified Bellinger as a top priority during the offseason. Their persistence in negotiations, which at times seemed contentious, eventually paid off. Initially, Bellinger sought a seven-year deal, but the Yankees stood firm at five years, offering the flexibility of opt-outs, which were key to finalizing the contract. Bellinger’s agent, Scott Boras, confirmed that the deal was competitive, with multiple teams in pursuit, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, who eventually shifted their focus to Kyle Tucker.

Despite the risk inherent in Bellinger’s history of injuries and inconsistency, the Yankees are betting that the player’s 2025 resurgence marks a new chapter. Cashman and Boone are confident that his peak form will continue, and Bellinger himself expressed his excitement about his future in the Bronx. “I had an unbelievable time putting on this uniform,” Bellinger said, reflecting on his first season with the team. “Yankee Stadium, the fans, the organization—it’s a special place to be.”

As the team prepares for the 2026 season, the Yankees hope that Bellinger’s return, combined with a strong supporting cast, will lead to a deeper postseason run after their early exit in 2025. With their eyes set on a World Series title, the Yankees are doubling down on a core they believe is primed to bring championship baseball back to the Bronx.