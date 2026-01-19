Coco Gauff’s Confidence Grows as Rivalry With Iga Swiatek Intensifies

As both stars remain in contention at the Australian Open, Coco Gauff has dramatically closed the gap in her rivalry with Iga Swiatek, winning four of their last five encounters.

Since early 2024, the head-to-head between Gauff and Swiatek has evolved from a one-sided affair into one of tennis’ most intriguing rivalries. As the two advance in Melbourne, the stakes for their next potential clash continue to rise, with both players looking ahead to possible showdowns against Aryna Sabalenka in the near future.

Gauff Gains Mental Edge Over Swiatek

When the year 2024 began, Swiatek had an overwhelming 11-1 advantage over Gauff, with the Polish world number one consistently outplaying the American, including in a crushing semi-final defeat at the French Open. However, a pivotal shift occurred at the 2024 WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia, where Gauff scored her first-ever victory over Swiatek in straight sets, signaling a breakthrough both mentally and on the scoreboard. Since that moment, Gauff has won four of their last five meetings, with the most recent victory narrowing the head-to-head record to 11-5.

Reflecting on her transformation, Gauff admitted that for a long time, she struggled with the psychological burden of facing Swiatek. “There was no other head-to-head I felt really bad about except for that one,” Gauff said, recalling the earlier struggles. She explained that once she secured her first win against Swiatek, she erased the mental deficit that had once weighed heavily on her game. “I’m able to play free now,” she added, focusing on the future instead of the past.

The newfound confidence was evident during her first-round match at the Australian Open, where Gauff advanced with ease. Her clarity of mind was highlighted by the way she navigated the mental challenge of facing her rival, a contrast to earlier encounters where Swiatek’s dominance left her feeling defeated before stepping on court.

Swiatek’s Gritty Win Sets Up Round Two

Despite a rocky start, Swiatek demonstrated her resilience in the opening round of the Australian Open, overcoming a tough challenge from Chinese qualifier Yuan Yue. After dropping the first two games of the match and trailing 5-4 in the opening set, Swiatek rallied, leveling the set and ultimately winning it 7-6(5) in a tense tie-break. She closed out the match in the second set with a 6-3 victory, though not without enduring 45 unforced errors against just 24 winners.

Swiatek’s performance was far from her best, but the win allowed her to snap a two-match losing streak, which included defeats at the United Cup by both Gauff and Belinda Bencic. As she prepares for her second-round match against Marie Bouzkova, Swiatek remains focused on improving her game and continuing her deep run in Melbourne, despite the early inconsistencies.

Meanwhile, Gauff, who has been on the opposite side of the draw, is eyeing a potential final clash with Swiatek. Before that, Gauff will have to navigate a potential semi-final match with world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, against whom she shares an even 6-6 record. The two are set for an intense rematch, with their last encounter at the 2025 WTA Finals going Sabalenka’s way.

With both players in solid form and gunning for a deep run in the Australian Open, the prospect of another showdown between them is tantalizing. Gauff’s mental strength and growth as an athlete may be the key factor as she looks to finally overcome Swiatek in Melbourne. For now, the tennis world is eagerly anticipating what promises to be an exciting continuation of this riveting rivalry.