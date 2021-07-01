Coco Gauff puts up another outstanding performance on Wimbledon’s Centre Court.

Coco Gauff had a triumphant return to Centre Court, defeating Elena Vesnina 6-4 6-3 to advance to the third round at Wimbledon.

The American was back where her life erupted two years ago, when she made it from qualification to the fourth round as a 15-year-old and became the story of the Championships.

In a third-round triumph over Polona Hercog, she made her Centre Court debut, delivering some of the most dramatic scenes in tournament history as she saved match points to secure a legendary victory.

In the next round, she lost to eventual champion Simona Halep, but she became the main show court’s sweetheart.

And on her first visit, she demonstrated how much she has progressed by edging out former world number 13 Vesnina.

It only took her 70 minutes, but she plans to spend much more time there before the end of her year at SW19.

Gauff pretended to be nervous as memories from her past surfaced, but she showed no signs of nervousness.

She saved two break points at 2-3 in the first set, which proved crucial since she subsequently broke and went 4-3 up after taking advantage of a bad service game from the Russian.

Gauff stepped up her game in the second set, storming to a 3-0 lead with two service breaks, forcing Vesnina to need a medical timeout due to a back ailment.

She promptly reclaimed one break to put the pressure on the 17-year-old after that treatment.

Vesnina, a former SW19 semi-finalist, was still receiving treatment at the change of ends and was unable to recover, handing Gauff the victory with a double fault on match point.

“It means a lot to be back here on Centre, this court makes me the most scared of any court in the world,” the American remarked in an on-court interview.

