Coco Gauff is the most recent American Olympian to test positive for COVID.

Coco Gauff, an American tennis player, revealed on Sunday that she will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19. This comes only five days before the Opening Ceremony on Friday.

Gauff, who is only 17, is the most well-known American athlete to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics thus far.

She announced the news on Twitter on Sunday.

Gauff tweeted, “I am really disappointed to relay the news that I tested positive for COVID and will not be able to compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.” “Representing the United States at the Olympics has always been a dream of mine, and I hope there will be many more opportunities for me to do so in the future.”

18 July 2021 — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff)

Gauff, who is rated No. 25 in the world by the World Tennis Association, most recently fell to Angelique Kerber (6-4, 6-4) on Centre Court in the fourth round of Wimbledon. Gauff made headlines in 2019 when she defeated her idol, Venus Williams, at Wimbledon at the age of 15, and went on to reach the fourth round the following year.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) said it was “saddened” by Gauff’s sickness and eventual withdrawal in a statement posted Sunday.

“We were heartbroken to learn that Coco Gauff tested positive for COVID-19 and would be unable to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” the USTA wrote. “We wish Serena the best of luck as she deals with this tragic situation, and we look forward to seeing her back on the court as soon as possible. Coco will undoubtedly join the rest of us in cheering on the other members of Team USA who will be flying to Japan and competing in the following days.”