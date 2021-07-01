Coco Gauff is more worried about returning to Centre Court after forgetting about her 2019 experience.

Coco Gauff was back at the location where her life burst, but she claims she has little recollection of her 2019 Centre Court accomplishments.

As a 15-year-old, the American became the Wimbledon story as he advanced from qualification to the fourth round.

In a third-round triumph over Polona Hercog, she made her Centre Court debut, delivering some of the most dramatic scenes in tournament history as she saved match points to secure a legendary victory.

In the next round, she lost to eventual champion Simona Halep, but she became the main show court’s sweetheart.

And on her first return, she demonstrated how far she has come by defeating former world number 13 Elena Vesnina 6-4 6-3 in 70 minutes to seal her place in the third round.

Gauff, now 17, confesses she was more scared this time coming into the main show court, owing to her lack of memory from two years earlier.

“It was a completely different experience. “I was actually more apprehensive going into today’s match,” she admitted.

“I suppose the most important thing is that I don’t recall much from my 2019 Centre Court trip. I’m not sure; it was all a haze to me.

“However, I feel like a completely different athlete and person heading into today.

“I didn’t play my greatest tennis today, but considering how anxious I was, I think I provided a strong mental performance.

“I wasn’t nervous until we started heading to the court, to be honest. It’s a pleasant stroll. They’ve posted the small guards all over the place. They have a large collection of artwork. It’s almost as though you’re in a museum.

“I guess it was the trek that made me nervous. I wasn’t nervous last night or previously, when I was warming up. I believe it was the walk that did it.

“I don’t think I got truly comfortable until the conclusion of the first set.”

Gauff’s game has majorly improved in those two years, winning her first WTA Tour title and residing in the top 30 of the rankings.

She. (This is a short article)