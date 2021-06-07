Coco Gauff is adamant about continuing after reaching her first grand slam quarter-final.

Coco Gauff made history by reaching the French Open quarter-finals – and the teenager is hungry for more.

When the 17-year-old American reached the fourth round at Wimbledon two years ago, she generated a stir, and she hopes to duplicate the accomplishment at the Australian Open in 2020.

Now she’s gone one better, and if her performance against Ons Jabeur in a 6-3 6-1 triumph is any indication, she’s a real title candidate.

“It means a lot to me, especially since I’ve lost in the fourth round a couple of times, so it’s nice to get over that hump,” Gauff said. Today was arguably my greatest match in the tournament thus far.