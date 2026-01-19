Coco Gauff Dominates in Melbourne, Alexandra Eala Faces Heartbreak in Debut

The Australian Open’s second day on January 19, 2026, featured both triumph and heartbreak as two rising tennis stars—American Coco Gauff and Filipino Alexandra Eala—had their paths cross at Melbourne Park. While Gauff advanced with ease, Eala’s debut was marred by a tough defeat, despite a crowd that rallied behind the 20-year-old Filipino.

Gauff Breezes Into Round 2

Coco Gauff, the third seed, delivered a commanding performance to progress into the second round, overcoming Kamilla Rakhimova with a 6-2, 6-3 victory. Gauff’s poised display on the court showed why she’s one of the tournament’s favorites, continuing her pursuit of a third Grand Slam title, though her first in Melbourne.

“I try not to put so much pressure on myself at the first round,” Gauff reflected after the match, expressing her ambitions for the tournament. “I just want to win the tournament. Whether I win the first round or the finals, I won’t be satisfied until then.” With a strong start behind her, the 21-year-old is now focused on her next challenge—Olga Danilovic, a left-handed player, a matchup that Gauff feels prepared for after practice sessions with Eala.

The shared respect between Gauff and Eala is evident beyond the courts. Eala, a rising star from the Philippines, and Gauff have built a connection both on and off the court, even partnering in doubles at last year’s Italian Open. Their camaraderie has helped shape Gauff’s strategic approach to facing another left-handed opponent in Danilovic.

Eala’s Rollercoaster Debut

For Eala, January 19 was meant to mark the start of a new chapter in her career. Fans flocked to Court 6 to witness the Filipino’s Australian Open debut, with social media buzzing over the turnout. Despite the enthusiastic crowd, Eala’s match against American Alycia Parks took a heartbreaking turn. After dominating the first set 6-0, Eala’s momentum faltered, allowing Parks to fight back. Parks capitalized on Eala’s slipping confidence, eventually securing a 0-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory.

The loss, while a tough one for the 20-year-old, still carries historical significance for Philippine tennis, as Eala drew large crowds and garnered significant media attention. Her presence in Melbourne was a milestone, highlighting her growing influence on the sport in her home country.

“Incredible queue to access Court 6. The reason? The Philippine Alexandra Eala will play her first-round match at the Australian Open shortly,” tennis journalist Quentin Moynet wrote, reflecting the excitement surrounding her debut.

Despite the early exit, Eala’s journey is far from over. Her success on the junior and challenger circuits has earned her a loyal following, and her appearance at a Grand Slam has inspired young athletes back home in the Philippines. Though the result was disappointing, Eala’s future in tennis remains bright.

The day’s action wasn’t confined to Gauff and Eala. Australian star Alex de Minaur also moved to the second round, and Novak Djokovic tied a milestone with his 10th appearance at the Australian Open, facing Spain’s Pedro Martinez. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal confirmed his participation in the ‘Night of Legends’ exhibition, scheduled ahead of the men’s final, thrilling fans with his imminent return to Melbourne.

However, the day wasn’t without its challenges. Long queues outside the gates left some fans frustrated, and Canadian players Felix Auger-Aliassime and Marina Stakusic were forced to retire from their respective matches due to severe cramping, highlighting the physical strain of Grand Slam tennis.

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on Gauff as she looks to maintain her momentum. While she seeks a major victory in Melbourne, Gauff is also embracing a more balanced approach to handling pressure. “Winning is the only satisfying result, but I’m also proud of myself regardless of how I do in the tournament,” she said, reflecting on her growth as a player.

For Eala, the tournament may have ended prematurely, but her impact continues to resonate. As she regroups, her journey will remain a source of inspiration for future tennis stars, not only in the Philippines but across the tennis world.