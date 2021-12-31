Coaching the current Lakers lineup is like managing corporations, according to a renowned sports author.

Frank Vogel, the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, has faced some criticism, especially as the club has struggled to meet expectations.

Even if he had some success in the NBA a few years ago, things were not supposed to become any easier for him.

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the helm, Vogel has the distinction of leading the Lakers to an NBA championship.

They did not make the playoffs last season, but with the addition of Russell Westbrook, they have a stronger shot this year.

The Lakers, on the other hand, have struggled, and fingers are being pointed in their direction.

Vogel has not been spared, despite the fact that award-winning author Roland Lazenby still thinks the 48-year-old is a fine coach.

“Frank Vogel is an excellent coach.” He knows what he’s doing, but when you’re managing… working with titanic figures like this, it’s not like you can say, “LeBron, I want this,” or “Okay Russell, you have to do this…” When he appeared on the Sports Bytes PH podcast with Brian Yalung and Aldrin Magnaye, Lazenby said, “If you’re a high school coach, you can say stuff like that.”

However, the 69-year-old author imparted something unique about player management that he learned from the late Chuck Daly.

“Managing or coaching a pro basketball team, according to the legendary Chuck Daly, is like managing 12 corporations,” he added. LeBron James is a multibillion-dollar corporation. He stated, “Russell Westbrook is not a tiny business.”

Vogel is, indeed, in a position that has attracted a lot of attention.

While he does have an NBA ring to his name, managing the Lakers’ bolstered lineup is something only a few people are capable of.

Vogel recently addressed the criticism he has been receiving.

He did not comment on whether this was fair or warranted, as a professional would. Instead, he prefers to block out the negativity and concentrate on his job of leading the Lakers to victory.

According to NBA.com, Vogel stated, “It’s not up to me.” “I don’t spend much time contemplating it.” “I was solely focused on the task at hand.” James backed up his claim, saying that criticism is an unavoidable part of the work.

“Frank is a determined individual. He has a fantastic coaching staff behind him. And we, as his players, need to improve our ability to go out and produce on the court. We’re a team and an organization that doesn’t mind a little hardship, and we don’t mind people saying negative things about us because that’s just part of the job,” the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.