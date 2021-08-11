Coach suggests that the Jets’ new quarterback could follow Peyton Manning’s blueprint.

Robert Saleh, the head coach of the New York Jets, was spot on in his support for Zach Wilson.

Wilson, the Jets’ rookie quarterback, underwhelmed fans in his MetLife Stadium debut on Saturday, putting on an unimpressive effort in his first ever scrimmage with the team.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall draft pick, threw almost three interceptions and completed just 11 of 24 passes for 112 yards against the first-team, according to ESPN. Wilson’s performance was definitely not what the Jets had hoped for after months of training.

In a recent press conference, Jets coach Todd Bowles dismissed the media’s complaints, emphasizing that Wilson is still on a steep learning curve.

Even more intriguing, Saleh highlighted that Wilson’s rookie problems do not determine his future in the sport, referencing NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, who led the Indianapolis Colts to a 71.2 passing rating and 28 interceptions in 1998.

“It’s going to get worse before it gets better for most rookies, especially on the offensive side of the ball and everyone,” Saleh said of Wilson on Monday. “It is what it is,” says the narrator. It’s just that a lot of things occur. There’s a reason why being a rookie in this league is so difficult.”

He said, “There was a Hall of Famer honored yesterday who had a 71 quarterback rating in his debut year.” He stated, “It’s not easy to play quarterback in this league as a rookie — especially quarterback.” “But it will get worse before it gets better,” he says, “but he’s at the point where he’ll be able to stack up days, and we have complete faith in his ability to figure out the mistakes, correct them, and go to a better place.”

Despite Wilson’s slow start, Saleh said he had no qualms about his quarterback’s commitment.

After the two-hour session on Saturday, the coach remarked, “The biggest learning step for him [Wilson] was that it was under the lights, there was a bigger crowd.” “It wasn’t particularly a more significant moment since you want them all to be the same, but I’m sure the young man wanted to give it his all. There are a lot of lessons he can learn from this one, and it will be exciting to watch him mature as a result.”

Wilson is retaining a positive attitude about it, despite his disappointment.