Coach says the US men’s basketball team needs’mentality’ going into the Iran game.

Getting athletes used to new positions isn’t a new problem for USA Basketball; nearly every team the sport’s national governing body puts together comprises players who have been the star of their high school, college, or professional teams.

However, according to assistant coach Lloyd Pierce, figuring out those positions and how the pieces best fit is still a work in progress for the US men’s squad selected to compete in the Tokyo Olympics. Before their game against Iran on Wednesday, he stressed his players need to have a team mindset.

On Tuesday, Pierce stated, “It’s a challenge to figure out how to stay aggressive while also playing for the team.” “A lot of these guys are used to getting a lot of shots, playing more minutes, and getting more opportunities, and now they’re playing alongside a great player on their right and a fantastic player on their left.

“As a result, we need them to remain as assured as they have always been. We need them to work as a team, and we need them to understand that they don’t have to play in the same position as NBA players, but they must have the same mentality and mindset.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

This past season, Kevin Durant was Brooklyn’s highest scorer. Damian Lillard of Portland, Devin Booker of Phoenix, Jayson Tatum of Boston, Zach LaVine of Chicago, and Jerami Grant of Detroit are all in the same boat.

When games are on the line at home, they’re almost all the guy with the ball.

That will not be the case at the Olympics.

Durant, a two-time Olympic gold champion, explained, “Alpha, leader, I mean, that stuff varies from game to game.” “Guys become a little hot. It’s possible that other players will lead us in scoring…. “Everyone pitches in.”

Durant’s point was clear: in every game, someone has to lead, but it doesn’t have to be the same person every time. The United States (0-1) takes against Iran (0-1) in a Group A game in Saitama on Wednesday, with FanDuel predicting a landslide victory, and it could be an opportunity for both momentum and positions to be more clearly established going forward.

The United States only managed to get 36% of the vote. This is a condensed version of the information.