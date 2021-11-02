Coach says the Ravens ‘prioritized’ defensive fundamentals during their bye week.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh acknowledged that the team focused on various issues during the bye week, namely on defense.

Harbaugh was asked whether they prioritized marking their man and tackling him when the opportunity arose during their post-Bye Week press conference.

“It’s not like we don’t prioritize it; it’s not like we don’t prioritize it.” We need to improve our coaching. There’s a lot to it, and we’ll be tackling it one by one. It’s only a matter of time. You must be essentially exceptional. “You have no chance if you’re not fundamentally outstanding,” the legendary Ravens coach said.

The AFC North division leaders are coming off a much-needed bye week after suffering a 41-17 blowout to the Cincinnati Bengals due to a defense that crumbled under the pressure of a Joe Burrow-led attack.

Missed assignments and failing to tackle the ballcarrier were just a few of the defensive gaffes made by the Ravens, who are usually a force to be reckoned with.

The Ravens are placed 10th in defensive rankings for 2021-22, however this just gives a broad view because they are dead last in passing yards allowed per game (296.14).

They allowed a franchise-worst 2,073 passing yards in their first seven games, underlining the need for much improved coverage across the field.

Ja’Marr Chase hanged 201 yards on their heads in the loss to the Bengals, while Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards.

The Ravens’ season has been hampered by the loss of cornerback Marcus Peters, but they have reinforcements on the way at just the right time.

Defensive tackle Ja’Wuan James, linebacker Daelin Hayes, defensive end Derek Wolfe, and cornerback Chris Westry are all expected to play against Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 of the NFL season.

Nick Boyle, the team’s tight end, is also training with the team ahead of his season debut against the Vikings, according to Harbaugh.

Ravens supporters may exhale a sigh of relief, as his strong run blocking talents will provide more opportunity for Jackson and the running backs to gain big yards.

“I’m thrilled to see where our offense can go; all I have to do now is get it there.” [T]here are other areas where we have a potential to improve, perhaps as a result of the men’ improved health. “At the Bye [Week], you take stock of all of those things,” the Super Bowl-winning coach said.

The Ravens have a considerably better chance of winning.