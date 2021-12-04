Coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers believes that some NFL players are likely misrepresenting their vaccination status.

Head coach Bruce Arians stated the team cooperated with the league’s investigation after two current and one former Tampa Bay Buccaneers players were suspended for handing the league phony vaccination cards, and he hopes the league continues the probe with other rosters around the league.

Star wide receiver Antonio Brown, safety Mike Edwards, and former Bucs wide receiver John Franklin III, who was cut in training camp and is now a free agent, were all given three-game penalties on Thursday.

“It is what it is,” Arians said during the team’s Friday practice. “We’ve completed every task. Everything, I mean. That narrative has a lot more to it. I simply hope they don’t give up.” Arians claimed that his team has handled any COVID situations just as well as any other team in the league, and that other teams in the league may have the same problem on their squads but it hasn’t been made public yet.

Brown’s girlfriend offered to pay him if he could get a fake vaccination card for Brown in July, according to The Tampa Bay Times. Brown’s former personal chef Steven Ruiz, to whom Brown allegedly owed $10,000, told The Tampa Bay Times Brown’s girlfriend offered to pay him if he could get a fake vaccination card for Brown in July.

Ruiz claimed he was unable to obtain a phony card for Brown, but that Brown later showed him the false cards he purchased from someone else.

Brown had missed the previous five games due to an ankle ailment and was expected to miss the next two when the suspension was issued. He and Edwards will be able to participate in the Bucs’ game against the Carolina Panthers on December 26.

After practice, Arians stated, “The league performed their due diligence, and we move on.” “I’m not going to talk to these people for the next three weeks. They’ll be working out, and we’ll talk about their future then. Apart from that, there isn’t much to say.” “Because of what transpired, we have suffered a setback, but we have performed admirably. We haven’t had an epidemic in a position room, so that’s a big plus for me “According to Arians.

