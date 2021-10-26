Coach John Harbaugh of the Ravens identifies the main reason for the team’s loss against the Bengals in the NFL.

After losing to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Baltimore Ravens were unable to claim first place in the AFC North division, and head coach John Harbaugh explained what went wrong.

Harbaugh spoke with the media a day after absorbing a 41-point performance from the Bengals and critiqued their flaws, primarily on defense.

“Whether it’s been beneath slant routes or screen routes, or in one case, we got the screen and go – that’s the first time, I believe this year, we’ve had one thrown over our heads.” The majority of them have been catch-and-run situations. “That’s been an on-and-off problem all year,” the coach said, referring to the team’s earlier struggles against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Harbaugh also informed them that during the bye week, they will be focusing on that facet of their defense.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow shredded the Ravens secondary for 409 yards and three touchdowns, with Marlon Humphrey, Anthony Averett, Chuck Clark, and Deshon Elliott unable to halt the Bengals’ receiving corps.

Running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine each contributed 111 yards and a touchdown to help the visitors put on an offensive show.

After shutting down Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers offense in Week 6, it was an unexpected effort for the usually-impressive defense.

The Ravens haven’t had many penalties so far this season, but they had five against the Bengals, totaling 46 penalty yards.

The offense struggled as well, with quarterback Lamar Jackson having one of his poorest performances to date, with only one score over 257 yards and an 87.7 passer rating.

The Bengals’ defense handled the passing game extraordinarily well in the first half, stopping the Ravens from establishing any momentum. No one on the Baltimore receiving corps tallied more than 80 yards.

In the first half, the two teams put on a defensive display until the Bengals scored the game’s first touchdown, with Burrow connecting with tight end C.J. Uzomah on a 55-yard bomb midway through the second quarter.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor acknowledged his team’s challenges dealing with the Ravens’ blitz packages, but praised both Mixon and Perine for their efforts on the ground.

Before greeting the Minnesota Vikings, the Ravens will have a lot to figure out during their bye week.