Coach Harbaugh ‘Had No Doubts’ About Game-Winning Play Against Chiefs, according to Ravens news.

Coach Harbaugh 'Had No Doubts' About Game-Winning Play Against Chiefs

With a one-point lead and a minute remaining in the game, the Baltimore Ravens survived a shootout with the Kansas City Chiefs this past weekend when they chose to run the ball on fourth-and-1.

After the game, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked whether there was any doubt in his mind about going all-in at the time.

“No, there wasn’t,” says the narrator. But, you know, I think I just wanted to be sure [about it]. He stated, “I knew he (Lamar Jackson) was going to say yes, but at that point, we were going for it.”

Harbaugh was alluding to Lamar Jackson, the MVP-winning quarterback who has swept the league with his dual-threat ability on the air and on the ground.

Jackson was also questioned about the process of deciding to run the ball.

“Do you want to go for it?” [Coach Harbaugh] asked. ‘Hell, yeah!’ I exclaim. “I said it again, just like [in]Seattle two years ago,” Jackson exclaimed.

“When he informed me about the play, I said, ‘We should spread them out.’ And my QB coach, ‘Coach Urb,’ [quarterbacks coach]James Urban, said, ‘You’ve got to go.’ ‘Man, I’ve got to get this first down, no matter what,’ I thought. I have to jump and dive past a defender,’ and our offensive line did a fantastic job of pushing those guys back. For the win, we grabbed the first down.”

The Ravens realized that one minute is simply too much time for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his team to march down the field and kick a field goal.

The Chiefs were ready to score the game-winner before to the fourth-and-one play, but a fumble recovery by rookie linebacker Odafe Oweh at the 32-yard line stopped the drive.

Jackson got off to a shaky start, throwing two interceptions before settling in and finding his rhythm.

Harbaugh praised Jackson’s progress as the franchise quarterback and expressed remorse that he was unable to make things happen for him against the Raiders last week.

“I have great faith in Lamar Jackson to make every play,” says the coach. I wish I had put him in a better position to make a play last week (against the Raiders). “I will never, ever doubt his ability to make a play in any situation,” the Super Bowl-winning coach stated.

