Coach Frank Vogel of the Los Angeles Lakers explains why he is unfazed by the team’s poor start and drama.

Despite the Los Angeles Lakers’ current losing skid, Frank Vogel is clinging to the talent on his team.

The Lakers’ season is off to a bad start, with the Purple and Gold already 0-2 in the 2017 NBA season. The Los Angeles Lakers’ blowout defeat to the Phoenix Suns on Friday highlighted the team’s lack of chemistry, but Vogel has argued that the media is overreacting, according to Bill Oram of The Athletic.

What people are seeing now, according to Vogel, is how history’s “best players” deal with disappointment, and that’s exactly what “competitive spirit” does.

“We’re just frustrated that we aren’t winning,” Vogel explained.

“Look, because of their competitive mentality, these are some of the finest players ever to play. There will be disappointment if you do not win. That is what distinguishes them.” It was previously reported that Lakers big men Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard had a spat sitting on the bench. Davis was spotted pushing Howard after a heated argument between the two.

When asked about the incident, Vogel downplayed it, insisting that such things happen when players “care” about the team. He further stated that Davis and Howard “love each other” and that there is no feud between them. After the loss, Vogel remarked, “Dwight and AD had a coverage error and they hashed it out.” “However, when you’re getting your a— kicked, those discussions may turn hot. Those guys are in love with each other. They discussed it and came to an agreement. This is something that will happen from time to time. I’d rather our guys were concerned than unconcerned.” The Lakers re-signed veterans Howard and Rajon Rondo during the offseason, completing yet another memorable roster overhaul. Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, two-time NBA All-Stars, were also acquired.

This added to the pressure on the Lakers, who are widely expected to rebound this season.

Lakers talisman LeBron James backed up Vogel’s claims, saying that they are all “competitors,” and that the squabbles are part of them pushing each other to be better.

“I think when you lose a game, that can get blown out of proportion,” James told reporters. “You’ve got some techs here, and you’ve noticed a scuffle. We are, after all, rivals. What are you here for if you don’t get angry about things on the floor that you feel you could have done better?”