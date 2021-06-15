Coach confesses he is unaware of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s major summer decision.

Egypt’s coach has claimed that he is unaware of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s involvement in the Olympic Games this summer.

Salah, who turns 29 today, is being sought by Egypt as one of three over-age players in what is primarily an under-24s competition (the Olympics were originally scheduled for under-23s but were postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic).

“We haven’t got a final response from Liverpool on Salah’s participation in the Olympics,” Egypt Olympic coach Shawky Gharib told El Mehwar TV, according to King Fut.

“Neither the Egyptian Football Association nor the Egyptian Football Federation have informed us that our plea has been denied.

“As soon as a new development occurs, we will be notified directly.”

Liverpool are said to prefer that Salah, who played 51 games for them in all competitions in the 2020/21 season, stays fresh ahead of the new campaign, and they are also concerned about his participation in the tournament because to the ongoing COVID variations issue.

Egypt has been placed in Group C of the 16-nation Olympic men’s football competition.

They play Spain on July 22 and Argentina on July 25, respectively, at the Sapporo Dome on the northern island of Hokkaido, before facing Australia on July 28 at the Miyagi Stadium in Rifu on Japan’s main island of Honshu.

If Egypt advances to the gold medal game, it will be held on August 7 at the International Stadium in Yokohama, barely one week before the start of the 2021/22 Premier League season.