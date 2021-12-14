Coach Brian Kelly of LSU has a strange dance with a quarterback recruit in a video that has been viewed over 3 million times.

A video showing new LSU football coach Brian Kelly dancing with a highly recruited recruit to the tune of a popular country song about Baton Rouge surfaced this weekend. Kelly’s motions have been described as “awesome,” “scary,” “hip,” and “weird.”

People can’t get enough of Kelly and five-star QB recruit Walker Howard dancing to the tune of Garth Brooks’ oldie “Callin’ Baton Rouge” on the internet.

Over the weekend, the video was released. It had gotten almost 3.5 million views by Monday night. That number should continue to rise.

Howard, a senior at St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette, captioned the video, “Got my coach!!”

Howard is a good fit for the Tigers because of his stature and lineage. Walker committed to LSU while Ed Orgeron was still the head coach. He is the son of former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard. Following LSU confirmed coach Orgeron would not return after the 2021 season, things became cloudy for the Lafayette prospect.

According to 247Sports, Howard was the No. 4-ranked quarterback in the country and the No. 2-ranked quarterback in Louisiana when he committed to LSU.

Kelly is seen dancing back-to-back with Howard on a platform that rotated in a 360-degree circle in the popular video. Howard tossed a football in the air to himself while the two danced to Garth Brooks’ “Callin’ Baton Rouge,” a popular song played at Tiger Stadium on Saturdays to get the crowd going.

Kelly must be a million miles away from the Golden Dome and the Rudy stories he left behind at Notre Dame.

Kelly was hired by LSU from Notre Dame, which was just outside of this year’s College Football Playoff final four, the pairing list that determines the national champion.

With a 15-0 record and probably one of the best teams ever built in college football history, LSU won the title two years ago. When the Tigers faced Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida, Auburn, and Texas in 2019, they defeated seven of the top ten teams in the country.

The Tigers were robbed of a bevy of weapons.