Coach Apologizes for Allowing a Soccer Player to Score 16 Goals Against a Losing Team

According to the Associated Press, a high school soccer coach has apologized after one of his players scored 16 goals against a winless squad during a game. Coach Chris Batchelder of Benzie Central wrote a letter to Kingsley High School authorities on September 30 apologizing for some remarks and said he didn’t mean to “humiliate your athletes or your program.”

Kevin Hubbell scored all but one of Benzie Central’s 17 goals against Kingsley on September 29, shattering state and national records for most goals in a high school game, according to the Associated Press. Hubbell is one of Michigan’s greatest players, and Batchelder has told local news agencies that he knew he could break records against Kingsley’s faltering team.

Kingsley’s parents and officials, on the other hand, were outraged by Hubbell’s performance, with some claiming that his actions were unsportsmanlike.

“I got lost in the chance the kid had in front of him,” Batchelder said of a player who was getting hot.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

At a meeting of the Kingsley board of directors on Monday night, the outcry over Hubbell’s performance continued. The superintendent indicated that while there was no formal vote, there was overwhelming agreement for writing a letter to the Benzie Central district.

Heather Bartelmay, a Kingsley school board member whose son played a goalkeeper for part of the game, said, “He was blasting them off like a rocket.” “We rushed over to our boys and hugged them. That was exactly what was required. Their hearts were throbbing with pain.” It was a “cheap shot,” Superintendent Keith Smith, who will prepare the board’s statement, told The Associated Press. Smith stated Tuesday, “They set out to accomplish it, and they did it.” “In high school athletics, it has no place… It’s a terrific life lesson to move onward after being hit in the face. However, our soccer program is still in its infancy. We only have a certain number of children.” According to online game results, Kingsley is 0-16 and has only scored seven goals this season.

In retrospect, the Benzie Central district leader believes the game should have been stopped sooner rather than later when the Huskies were up by eight goals, rather than waiting until halftime and allowing more goals to build up.

