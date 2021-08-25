Clubs in the Premier League will not release players for red-list internationals.

The Premier League stated on Tuesday that its clubs will not release players for upcoming international fixtures in red-list countries.

Later that evening, the Spanish Liga stated that clubs would be supported if they chose not to release players to nations on the red-list.

The league has announced a blanket suspension for the September fixtures, citing frustration that players who traveled to red-list nations would have to follow UK coronavirus quarantine procedures, which would keep them out of numerous of their club’s matches.

Due to quarantine laws, the Egyptian Football Association said on Monday that Liverpool would not release Mohamed Salah for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Angola and Gabon.

Liverpool will also refuse to release Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, and Alisson Becker for Brazil’s three forthcoming World Cup qualifiers, according to reports.

Egypt and Brazil are both on the UK government’s red list, with travelers returning from both countries facing “forced isolation for 10 days.”

The Premier League took matters into their own hands as tensions over the club versus nation issue grew.

Manchester City’s Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, like the Liverpool trio, will no longer be eligible to represent Brazil.

Raphinha of Leeds, Fred of Manchester United, Richarlison of Everton, and Thiago Silva of Chelsea were among the Brazilian players impacted.

Because Argentina is on the red-list, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia of Aston Villa, will be unable to travel.

The Premier League declared in a statement on their website that “Premier League clubs have today reluctantly but unanimously decided not to release players for international matches played in red-list countries next month.”

“The Premier League fully supports the clubs’ decision, which will affect approximately 60 players from 19 Premier League clubs who are scheduled to go to 26 red-list countries during the September international window.

“This is in line with FIFA’s current stance of not extending the temporary release provision for players who must quarantine after returning from international duty.”

There are now 25 players from 13 clubs in La Liga that are affected, although that number could rise if the Ecuador and Venezuela lineups are confirmed.

“La Liga wishes to communicate that it will support the decision of Spanish clubs not to release their national team players for CONMEBOL call-ups in all areas, and that it will take appropriate legal action against this decision, which jeopardizes the integrity of our competition by preventing the availability of players. Brief News from Washington Newsday.