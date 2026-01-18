Clovers Overpower Glasgow Warriors in High-Scoring Celtic Challenge Encounter

The Clovers produced a commanding 57-31 victory over the Glasgow Warriors on January 18, 2026, at Belfast’s Affidea Stadium, solidifying their third-place position in the Celtic Challenge standings with a dominant nine-try performance. The thrilling match saw the Irish side extend their lead over Glasgow by seven points, keeping them in prime contention as the competition heads into its final phase.

High-Tempo Battle

From the outset, the match was a thrilling back-and-forth, with both teams eager to showcase their attacking prowess. Glasgow Warriors drew first blood in the ninth minute when Briar McNamara capitalized on a loose ball and raced ahead to score. Ceitidh Ainsworth’s conversion gave the Warriors an early 7-0 advantage, signaling the high stakes of the contest.

However, the Clovers quickly responded, demonstrating their offensive strength. Niamh Murphy, Sadhbh McGrath, and Lucia Linn combined well to stretch the Warriors’ defense, and Caitríona Finn’s pinpoint pass sent winger Alana McInerney over for the Irish side’s first try. Though Finn’s conversion was wide, the Clovers had narrowed the gap to just two points, 7-5.

The home team then took control of the game. A series of incisive runs from McGrath and Ella Burns wore down Glasgow’s defense. Finn, recently returned from an Ireland training camp, scored a try in the 22nd minute and added three conversions, giving the Clovers a 24-7 lead. Further tries from Anna McGann and McInerney, who crossed for her second try, seemed to put the game beyond reach. Despite a spirited response from the Warriors, with tries from Nicole Flynn and Emily Coubrough closing the gap to 24-19 at halftime, the Clovers had built a significant lead.

Clovers’ Resilience in Second Half

The second half saw the Clovers suffer a setback when Ireland international Jane Clohessy was forced off with a wrist injury. Nevertheless, the team’s resilience shone through. Finn’s tactical kicking, coupled with strong breakdown work from Adams Verling, gave the Clovers the upper hand. McGrath muscled over for another try, bringing the score to 31-19, and momentum was firmly with the hosts.

As the match wore on, the Clovers extended their lead further. Murphy capitalized on a poor Glasgow kick to score, and debutant Katie Whelan marked her first appearance for the Clovers with a try. With Finn in fine form with the boot, the scoreline grew to 45-19 with just 15 minutes remaining.

Despite the mounting deficit, Glasgow continued to fight back. Co-captain Holland Bogan scored a try, but the Clovers responded immediately through Jemima Adams Verling, whose brilliant offload set up Aoibheann McGrath for the Irish side’s eighth try. Finn’s conversion made it 52-24. Glasgow’s Flynn crossed for her second try in the final minutes, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Clovers, who finished strong with McInerney providing the assist for Aoife Corey’s try in the closing moments to seal a comprehensive 57-31 win.

Player of the match honors went to Caitríona Finn, whose 17-point contribution—one try and six conversions—was instrumental in the Clovers’ commanding performance. Her ability to break down the Glasgow defense and maintain composure under pressure stood out throughout the match.

For Glasgow, there were positive moments in the defeat. Flynn’s brace and McNamara’s opportunistic try showed their attacking capabilities, but defensive lapses and missed opportunities cost them dearly. Despite leaving with a bonus point, the Warriors will need to regroup quickly as they aim to tighten their defense and close the gap in the standings.

The win for the Clovers puts them in a stronger position as they prepare for next week’s rematch with Brython Thunder, which promises to be another pivotal fixture in the Celtic Challenge. With momentum on their side and a mix of experienced players and emerging talent, the Clovers will be looking to build on this commanding victory.