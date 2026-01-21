Clippers Seek Sixth Straight Win Amid Injury Troubles Against Bulls

As the Los Angeles Clippers ride a five-game win streak into Chicago, the Bulls are hoping the potential return of Josh Giddey will help them extend their own strong home form in a critical NBA clash on January 20, 2026. Both teams entered the United Center with much to prove, though both were hampered by key injuries, setting the stage for a closely contested match.

Injury Woes for Both Sides

Despite a recent surge that saw the Clippers win 13 of their last 15 games, the absence of star forward Kawhi Leonard looms large. Leonard, sidelined for a third consecutive game due to a knee contusion, has been crucial to the Clippers’ impressive recent run, averaging 28.2 points per game this season. With Leonard out, the Clippers leaned heavily on James Harden, who had delivered two spectacular performances with 31 points and 10 assists, followed by 36 points and 9 assists in their most recent win over Washington.

The Clippers are also missing several other key contributors, including Derrick Jones Jr., Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Bradley Beal, with Chris Paul no longer on the team. Reserve guard Cam Christie’s status was uncertain, further straining the Clippers’ depth. Despite this, the team has shown resilience, notably improving its net rating to the third-best in the NBA over the past 15 games.

On the other side, the Chicago Bulls are dealing with their own injury challenges. Giddey, who has missed the last ten games due to a hamstring injury, was upgraded to questionable after participating in practice on January 18. Giddey’s return is a potential game-changer, as he had been enjoying a breakout season, averaging nearly a triple-double. However, the Bulls’ record with him on the court (15-15) suggests that his impact, while significant, does not guarantee success. The team is also without Zach Collins (toe sprain) and Noa Essengue (shoulder surgery), and Patrick Williams is listed as questionable but expected to return soon.

The Bulls have been relatively strong at home, boasting a 13-9 record in Chicago, but their defensive struggles, allowing 120.3 points per game, could be tested by the Clippers’ potent offense, even without Leonard. With a win, Chicago hoped to prove they could rise above inconsistency and remain competitive in the Eastern Conference.

Close Contest Expected

Entering the game, the Bulls were slight favorites with sportsbooks giving them a 3.5-point edge. The over/under for the game was set between 226.5 and 227.5 points, reflecting expectations of a closely contested matchup. Chicago’s offense, averaging 117.4 points per game, has outpaced the Clippers’ defensive output by 4.2 points, but with key injuries and Giddey’s uncertain status, the outcome remained unpredictable.

Both teams were expected to play at a slower pace, with analysts suggesting a lower-scoring affair. The Clippers, despite their missing stars, had found a late-game rhythm that had served them well during their winning streak. As both teams battled injuries and rotation issues, the chess match between head coaches Billy Donovan and Tyronn Lue became another intriguing subplot to watch.

As the game began, the United Center crowd was treated to a tense, playoff-like atmosphere. With playoff implications on the line and key players sidelined, neither team could afford to back down in this crucial midseason contest.