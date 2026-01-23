Clippers Hold Off Lakers in Thrilling Rivals Week Showdown

The Los Angeles Clippers managed to fend off a late surge from their archrivals, the Lakers, to claim a crucial 112-104 win at the Intuit Dome on January 22, 2026. The victory, part of the NBA’s “Rivals Week” slate, was a dramatic battle that saw the Clippers build a commanding lead before the Lakers mounted an intense comeback. With high stakes and a flurry of momentum swings, the game kept fans on edge until the final whistle.

Clippers’ Early Dominance and Leonard’s Return

Despite a series of turnovers and a tense fourth quarter, the Clippers built an impressive 26-point lead by the third quarter, riding on solid performances across the board. Kawhi Leonard, back after a three-game absence due to knee irritation, made an immediate impact, scoring 24 points on 9-of-19 shooting, including three 3-pointers. His return was a much-needed boost for Tyronn Lue’s squad, which had struggled in his absence.

“I thought he looked good, especially early on,” said Clippers coach Tyronn Lue. “He had good pop, and although he might have tired a bit, he was great in that first quarter.” Leonard himself echoed those sentiments, adding, “It felt good to be back out there. It was just basketball, and I tried to be aggressive and make plays.” Leonard has now extended his streak to 23 consecutive games with at least 20 points, a career-best run.

Ivica Zubac also played a pivotal role, putting up 18 points and an impressive 19 rebounds, including 10 offensive boards. His dominance in the paint proved critical as he punished the Lakers for their lack of physicality under the basket. James Harden contributed with 18 points and 10 assists, though the Clippers’ 20 turnovers—six of which came in the final period—almost cost them the game.

Lakers’ Late Push Led by Doncic

The Lakers, trailing 64-47 at halftime, rallied in the second half behind a sensational performance from Luka Doncic. The Slovenian star played nearly 40 minutes, finishing with a game-high 32 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. His all-around effort sparked the Lakers’ comeback, as they clawed back to make it a one-possession game with just over a minute remaining.

“We have to be better in the first half,” Doncic said after the game. “The last two games, we’ve played better in the second half. We just need to translate that to the start of the game.” Lakers coach JJ Redick also emphasized the need for better execution and trust among his players, especially on offense. “We didn’t trust each other enough,” Redick said. “Luka has to trust the pass, especially when he’s drawing two defenders.” However, despite the momentum shift, the Lakers’ defense struggled to contain the Clippers down the stretch.

Marcus Smart, who contributed with key jump shots and free throws, LeBron James (23 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists), and Rui Hachimura (12 points off the bench) provided some crucial support. But it was the Lakers’ inability to match the Clippers’ intensity early on and their struggles to clean up the boards that ultimately sealed their fate.

The Lakers managed to close the gap to 105-102 with just over a minute left, but Zubac’s reverse dunk and a pair of Harden free throws ensured the Clippers held on. With the win, the Clippers improve to 20-24 on the season, while the Lakers fall to 26-17, sliding to sixth in the Western Conference.

The game was a hard-fought battle of resilience, with both teams battling through stretches of poor execution. For the Clippers, the victory was a testament to their depth and composure. Leonard’s return, Zubac’s dominance, and the timely playmaking from Harden helped them weather the storm and secure the win.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are left to reflect on their slow start and missed opportunities. With the playoff race intensifying, they will need to address their first-half woes ahead of their next challenge.