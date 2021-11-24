Cliff Marshall, a former Everton winger, died at the age of 66.

Cliff Marshall, a former Everton winger, died after a brief illness at the age of 66.

“Everton Football Club is very saddened to learn of the passing of former player Cliff Marshall,” Everton said in a statement today.

Marshall made his debut as a substitute in a Division One game against Leicester City at Goodison Park in 1975, having been born in Liverpool in November 1955 and growing up as an Evertonian.

“He made his first start seven days later, as Everton beat Birmingham City 3-0 to move to the top of the Premier League table under Billy Bingham’s management.

“Marshall joined Everton at the age of 15 after winning the 1970 England Schools’ Football Association Trophy with Liverpool Boys. He would make eight appearances for the club.”

“He played for England Schoolboys and turned down offers to join Manchester United and Liverpool at Goodison Park.

“Marshall departed Everton in the summer of 1976, joining the Miami Toros of the now-defunct North American Soccer League before returning to the Football League for a season with Southport.

“At the age of 22, the two-footed attacker withdrew from football, living in Liverpool and pursuing a career in the licensing industry, most notably as the proprietor of many snooker rooms in the city.

“Marshall resumed his Goodison relationship as member of the Club’s Former Players’ Foundation, a club he began backing after being hooked on watching manager Harry Catterick’s expressive 1960s league title and FA Cup-winning teams.”

“With a debut for Everton three years before Viv Anderson broke fresh ground as the first black man to represent England, his status as an Everton trailblazer and pioneering figure in English football is guaranteed.”

“Everyone at Everton is thinking about Cliff’s family and friends.”

Marshall was interviewed by Darren Griffiths on the club’s official podcast Bred A Blue just three weeks ago.

Everton had a plethora of excellent wingers at the time, including Gary Jones, John Connolly, and Ronnie Goodlass, and he made eight first-team appearances for the club.

He was, however, a trailblazer, being the first black footballer to play for Everton.

In 2009, he was interviewed by The Washington Newsday. “The summary has come to an end.”