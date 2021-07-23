Cleveland’s name change to Guardians is a “disgrace” to Native Americans, according to Trump.

Donald Trump has attacked the Cleveland Indians for altering their name, calling it a “disgrace” to Native Americans.

The team announced on Friday that it would change its name from the Indians to the Guardians, marking the first time in more than a century that the Ohio team has changed its name.

“Can anyone believe the Cleveland Indians, a historic and beloved baseball organization since their inception in 1915, are renaming themselves the Guardians? Such a shame, and I guarantee that the people most enraged by it are our country’s numerous Indians,” Trump added in a statement.

“Wouldn’t it be an honor to have a team named the Cleveland Indians, and wouldn’t it be insulting to rip that name and logo off of those jerseys?” said the former president.

The team’s decision to change its name was sparked by conversations and meetings with groups, including Native Americans, who regarded the moniker racist and disrespectful, according to team owner and chairman Paul Dolan.

“The name is no longer appropriate in our world,” Dolan told the Associated Press in December.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.