Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be retained until 2036, and the stadium will receive $435 million in renovations.

The Indians, who will now be known as the Guardians, agreed to a 15-year lease agreement at Progressive Field on Thursday, keeping the team in its downtown ballpark until at least 2036.

“We understand the business, and we understand that Cleveland is a small market. Our goal is to ensure that professional sports, including professional baseball, continue to be available in a world-class city like Cleveland. At a press conference, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stated, “It’s very, very critical.” “So, frankly, I thought the longer this lease was, the better it would be for the fans.”

The agreement, which still needs legislative approval, has two further five-year options, making it a 25-year arrangement that may go until 2046.

The Indians are also teaming up with the city, Cuyahoga County, and the state to spend $435 million on repairs to the ballpark, which first debuted as Jacobs Field in 1994 but is now one of MLB’s oldest venues.

The transaction was announced at a virtual news conference with owner Paul Dolan, DeWine, and local officials at the ballpark. The plan does not involve any new taxes or hikes, and it would be supported entirely by existing sources of revenue.

The team has been in discussions with the city and county, which owns the 35,000-seat stadium, to extend the lease for a few months. The current lease will expire at the end of the 2023 season.

DeWine was recently involved in negotiations to assure that the Indians would not be relocated. DeWine felt compelled to get involved after the NFL’s Browns relocated to Baltimore in the 1990s and the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer were legally barred from doing so.

DeWine claims Dolan never mentioned moving, but it’s possible things might have changed if the new lease hadn’t been signed.

The agreement stipulates that the franchise will spend $10.2 million in stadium renovations and upgrades during the course of the lease. The city and county will each contribute $8 million per year, while the state will contribute $2 million each year.

