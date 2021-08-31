Clemson, Alabama, and Wisconsin are favorites in Top-25 matchups in College Football 2021 Week 1 odds.

With the start of the 2021 season finally here, college football is ready to go. There are numerous significant games that will have serious significance for the College Football Playoff even this early in the season.

Five meetings between teams ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll are on the Week 1 schedule. On a neutral field, Alabama, the defending national champions and top-ranked team in the country, will meet a top-15 opponent. No. 3 Clemson, meanwhile, will be put to the test right away against a national title contender.

No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 4 Ohio State, and No. 6 Texas A&M are all anticipated to win their non-conference games.

The biggest game on the early season calendar will pit No. 5 Clemson against No. 5 Georgia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Despite losing first-round pick Trevor Lawrence to the NFL, the Tigers are favored by more than a field goal. DJ Uiagalelei of Clemson is one of the preseason favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

Alabama isn’t anticipated to have any trouble in its first game, even playing No. 14 Miami away from home. In Atlanta, Alabama is favored by nearly three touchdowns over Miami. Since 1958, Alabama hasn’t lost in a neutral-site season opener.

There are two significant Big Ten meetings involving top-10 teams. No. 12 Wisconsin is favored against No. 19 Penn State at home, while No. 17 Indiana is a short underdog on the road at No. 18 Iowa.

From FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the betting lines for Week 1 top-25 matches, including point spreads and totals.

No. 19 Penn State (+5.5) plays No. 12 Wisconsin in a 49.5-point game.

No. 1 Alabama (-18.5) takes on No. 14 Miami in a 61.5-point game.

No. 17 Indiana (+3.5) takes on No. 18 Iowa in a 44.5-point game.

No. 23 Louisiana (+8.5) takes on No. 21 Texas in a 58.5-point game.

51.5 Georgia (+3.5) vs. No. 3 Clemson