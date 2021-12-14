Claudio Taffarel, a Brazilian legend, explains the conversation that resulted to Liverpool’s appointment.

Claudio Taffarel, the new Liverpool goalkeeping coach, has spoken out about Jurgen Klopp’s role in his hiring.

Last month, the Brazilian icon was named as the Reds’ new goalie coach, working with John Achterberg, who recently signed a contract extension until 2024.

With Taffarel’s arrival, Liverpool’s new goalkeeper coach will now be able to work with Alisson Becker for both club and country, with the former stopper also having a position with the Brazil national team.

Taffarel explained how much of a say Klopp and Liverpool had in his appointment to Brazilian news site Zero Hora.

“Alisson told me years ago that if he had the chance, he would like to bring someone to join John and Jack,” Taffarel stated.

“In Brazil, we’ve done some good work, and things have come together.” Klopp agreed, Liverpool agreed, and here I am, feeling that it was truly God who opened this massive door for me.” Taffarel has been with Liverpool since the end of November, and has spent his time at the AXA Training Centre working with the goalkeepers.

Taffarel will train with assistant goalkeeping coach Jack Robinson in addition to Achterberg.

Taffarel went on to explain why he admires Liverpool’s setup and why he’s determined to “back” Klopp.

Taffarel stated, “The technical personnel is quite qualified.” “The coach is fantastic, with two Germans, two Dutch, one Portuguese, one British, and now, finally, a Brazilian on board.”

“We’re all doing our best to support Klopp, and we’re all speaking English here.”

“There aren’t three goalkeeping schools here anymore.” It’s now one, and its name is Liverpool.

“We organize our day-to-day work together, and we have a good understanding of each other, because our main focus is on goalie preparation, giving them the finest training possible to prepare them well.” Alisson, who is currently playing, has had a fantastic season, playing fantastic games.

“For the club to have a mentality and training for a goalie, which, for us, is a really excellent illustration of how Alisson plays, is really the purpose here.”

“A safe, technically sound goalie who uses his feet well to deliver quality and calmness whether passing the ball or engaging in the game.”