Claudio Ranieri outlines why Watford would be different against Everton following Liverpool’s setback.

Claudio Ranieri wants a response from his Watford players this weekend when they face Everton.

Following the sacking of Xisco Munoz, the Italian was named as the Hornets’ new manager earlier this month, with the newly-promoted side floundering at the bottom of the Premier League standings.

However, the 70-year-time old’s at his new club got off to a bad start last Saturday, as they were beaten 5-0 by Liverpool at Vicarage Road.

Prior to the visit of Jurgen Klopp’s side, Ranieri had only recently taken over at Watford, and he now wants a reaction from his players when they travel to Goodison Park on Saturday.

He’s had more time in training to work with his players, and he believes they’ll now understand his perspective on the game much better.

“Every time I talk to my players, it’s vital the feeling between me and them,” Ranieri said in his pre-match press conference.

“I will provide them my entire experience as well as my unwavering support.” It doesn’t matter if they make mistakes; everyone does; what matters is how you react to them. I’m interested to see how they respond to Everton.

“They’re in a good mood, they’ve worked hard all week, and they’re not happy because they know we didn’t play well.” That is something I am the first to recognize, but we must react and give it our all.

“It was much better [this week]since I met all of my players two days before the game versus Liverpool.” This week, I worked well with all of my players, and they are gradually gaining a deeper understanding of my football philosophy.

