Claressa Shields, a legend in women’s boxing, will compete in the PFL World Championship in 2021.

Apart from the six world championship bouts scheduled for the PFL World Championship 2021 on Wednesday, October 27th at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida, one of the most recognizable names in combat sports, Claressa Shields, will face Abigail Montes in a special featured women’s lightweight bout.

Shields is a three-division world champion in boxing, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, and a two-time amateur world champion. He is without a doubt one of the best fighters in the world today.

Shields signed an exclusive deal with PFL in late 2020, and it was reported that he would transition to mixed martial arts.

Shields finally made her long-awaited debut this past June, and she lived up to the expectations.

After some early problems, “T-Rex” rebounded for a third-round TKO finish to officially begin her MMA career and move her one step closer to her aim of becoming the first person to hold world titles in both boxing and MMA.

Shields is now back inside the cage, ready to face a fresh battle.

In front of Shields is the undefeated Montes, who has a 2-0 record in MMA.

Montes, a veteran of Combate and iKon Fighting Federation, is coming off a stoppage victory over Teresita De Jesus Lopez in the second round in April.

The 21-year-old takes the stage for the first time, meeting without a doubt the biggest name she has ever met in her career.

A win for Shields will only help to solidify her status as an MMA fighter, while a win for Montes will almost certainly put her on the map.

Whatever the outcome on Wednesday, a new challenger for the female lightweight roster in the 2022 PFL season is expected to emerge.