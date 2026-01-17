City Move for Guehi Looms as Palace Brace for Leadership Shake-Up

Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, while Palace have confirmed a separate but equally significant change off the pitch, with manager Oliver Glasner set to leave at the end of the season. The twin developments, both confirmed on January 16, 2026, mark a pivotal moment for the South London club as the January transfer window intensifies.

Guehi, 25, is in the final stages of a reported £20 million move to the Etihad Stadium. The England international is expected to complete the transfer before Palace’s upcoming Premier League fixture against Sunderland, a match he will miss as the deal edges toward completion. Palace opted to negotiate a January exit rather than risk losing their captain on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

City Reinforce Amid Defensive Injuries

Manchester City’s pursuit of Guehi comes against the backdrop of a defensive injury crisis. Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias and John Stones are all currently sidelined, prompting Pep Guardiola to reinforce his squad this month. City have already signed Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth for £62.5 million, and Guehi is seen as another key addition as the champions continue their push for domestic honors and European success.

Guehi’s path to City follows a turbulent transfer history. A proposed move to Liverpool collapsed on last summer’s deadline day, but his consistent Premier League performances and leadership role at Selhurst Park kept him firmly on the radar of elite clubs. Palace manager Glasner confirmed the situation ahead of the Sunderland match, acknowledging that the transfer was effectively agreed once the player decided to move on.

Glasner Confirms Summer Departure

While the impending loss of their captain is significant, Palace are also preparing for a managerial transition. Glasner has announced he will step down when his contract expires in June 2026, ending a tenure defined by both historic success and recent struggles. The 51-year-old revealed he informed chairman Steve Parish of his decision during the October international break, with both parties agreeing to keep the matter private until now.

Glasner guided Palace to their first major trophy with an FA Cup triumph last season and later lifted the Community Shield after defeating Liverpool. However, the current campaign has proved more difficult. Palace are winless in their last eight matches in all competitions and suffered a shock FA Cup elimination to non-league Macclesfield last weekend.

Speculation has linked Glasner with the soon-to-be-vacant Manchester United role following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim and the appointment of Michael Carrick as interim manager. Glasner has firmly denied holding talks with any other club, stressing that his decision was made months ago and was unrelated to the transfer window.

Despite the uncertainty, Glasner has pledged to finish the season strongly. He has told players he will give his full commitment to delivering the best points tally in Palace’s Premier League history, noting that the team currently sits four points better off than at the same stage last season. He has also expressed a desire to add another trophy before his departure.

European ambitions remain alive as well. Palace learned on January 16 that they will face Bosnia-Herzegovina’s HSK Zrinjski Mostar in the Europa Conference League play-off round, offering another potential milestone in the club’s history.

As for Guehi, Glasner praised the defender’s professionalism and commitment throughout the season, describing him as a key figure who remained fully dedicated to Palace despite transfer uncertainty. With the January window nearing its close, Crystal Palace face a period of transition, while Manchester City prepare to welcome a defender seen as both immediate reinforcement and a long-term investment.

The coming weeks promise further intrigue, with Palace aiming to stabilize their season under a departing manager and City integrating another high-profile signing into an already star-studded squad.