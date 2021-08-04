Citizens’ Next Staggering Offer For Harry Kane Likely To Reach ‘Limit’ Man City Rumors: Citizens’ Next Staggering Offer For Harry Kane Likely To Reach ‘Limit’

Manchester City may be about to make a last offer for Harry Kane.

The Tottenham striker is coming under fire for his ill-advised absence from training.

While it is unknown when he will return, Manchester City, his primary suitor, could be planning another major transfer raid.

Kane was connected with a £100 million ($139 million) move to Manchester City in the past, but the deal fell through. The Citizens are thought to have made an updated bid for the striker of roughly £160 million ($222 million).

Manchester City, on the other hand, is unlikely to come up with the aforementioned price, according to renowned transfer insider Dean Jones.

Pep Guardiola’s team, on the other hand, could make a maximum £140 million ($195 million) offer for Kane.

“I don’t know if he [Kane] will return to training, but there will be another bid, and to be honest, I’m not certain that it will be enough.” Jones stated on The Football Terrace recently. “The issue they have here, and I know we’ve talked about how Financial Fair Play has eased and helped them do these deals,” she says.

“They can only go so far; they can’t just spend £180 million ($250 million) and keep going–£200 million, £220 million ($278 million to 306 million)–there has to be a limit,” he added. “They will continue to address inquiries about the financials involved in deals like this in the future. They must still exercise caution in terms of how far they may push things.”

“If they spend £100 million ($139 million) on [Jack] Grealish and £130 million ($181 million) on Kane, that’s significantly more than they’ve ever spent on any two players. To be honest, I’d be astonished if it went above £130 million. Maybe £140 million, but £160 million? I didn’t see that coming.”

Spurs’ overhauled squad, led by newly recruited manager Nuno Espirito Santo, is now preparing for the new season.

Despite the persistent Kane rumors, Espirito Santo is confident in having the England captain in his squad.

The manager stated, "Harry is our player — period." "There's no need to discuss anything else. Now is the time for Harry to re-energize [after Euro 2020]. We'll have time to talk when he returns [to training]. Working with the top players available is ideal, and Harry is one of them.