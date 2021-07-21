Cities that have hosted the Summer Olympics, such as Brisbane, which has been confirmed for the year 2032.

After a 12-month delay owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Tokyo will become only the fifth city in history to host two Olympic Games next week when the Tokyo 2020 Games begin.

The Japanese capital welcomed the event for the first time in 1964 and will join Athens, Paris, London, and Los Angeles as the only cities to hold numerous Olympic Games. In 2024 and 2028, the Games will be held in Paris and Los Angeles, respectively, while Brisbane, Australia, will host the Games in 2032, making it only the third country after the United States to do so.

Here’s a list of cities that have hosted Olympic Games in the past.

1896 and 2004 Athens

Athens was unanimously chosen as the host city since Greece, the origin of the Ancient Olympic Games, hosted the first modern Olympic Games in 1896.

Only 14 countries and 241 athletes—all of them men—participated, according to the IOC, which was still in its infancy and far from being the bureaucratic behemoth it is now.

The number of countries and athletes competing had increased to 201 and 10,625 respectively by the time the Olympics returned to Athens 108 years later. The United States dominated the medal table, just as they had done in 1896, with Michael Phelps winning six gold and two bronze medals.

Meanwhile, in his Olympic debut, Usain Bolt failed to qualify for the second round in the 200m.

