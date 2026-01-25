Cincinnati Completes Historic Comeback Against Arizona State

The Cincinnati Bearcats pulled off an incredible comeback to defeat Arizona State, 66-64, in a thrilling Big 12 women’s basketball clash on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at Fifth Third Arena. After trailing by as many as 18 points, the Bearcats staged an improbable rally, capped off by Joya Crawford’s game-winning layup in the final seconds.

Unlikely Rally Brings Cincinnati Victory

Arizona State had been dominant early, jumping to a commanding 26-10 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Sun Devils capitalized on nine Cincinnati turnovers, turning them into 12 quick points. With their efficient scoring and tough defense, Arizona State seemed poised for an easy win.

However, Cincinnati was far from finished. With just under four minutes left in the second quarter, Ndiba sparked a surge for the Bearcats, scoring consecutive baskets to cut into the deficit. Cincinnati closed the half on a 15-1 run, shutting out Arizona State for nearly five minutes. The Sun Devils’ 31-29 halftime lead felt tenuous as Cincinnati had found its rhythm.

In the second half, Arizona State came out strong again, stringing together a 9-0 run to re-establish a nine-point lead at 38-29. But the Bearcats refused to fold. DeVillasee and Ndiba helped trim the lead back to four, and by the end of the third quarter, the score stood at 50-45 in favor of Arizona State.

The final quarter became a back-and-forth thriller, with both teams trading baskets in a tense final period. Cincinnati tied the game at 52 after a three-pointer from Mya Perry and back-to-back scores from Kylie Torrence and DeVillasee. With just under seven minutes left, Joya Crawford gave the Bearcats their first lead of the game.

As the clock wound down, Arizona State countered with a 6-0 run to take a 64-60 lead with 2:11 remaining. However, Cincinnati regained its composure, and clutch shots from DeVillasee and Torrence put the Bearcats back on top with less than a minute to go.

With just 19 seconds left, the game was tied at 64. Crawford, who had been instrumental in the comeback, stole the ball and drove for the game-winning layup with only two seconds on the clock, putting Cincinnati ahead 66-64. Arizona State’s final shot missed, and the Bearcats celebrated one of the most dramatic victories in their history.

This win marked Cincinnati’s largest comeback since 2022, when they overcame a 21-point deficit against Tulsa. It was also a historic achievement for the Big 12, as it was only the second time a team had erased a deficit of 16 points or more after the first quarter since the conference adopted quarters in 2015-16.

Cincinnati’s balanced offensive attack was led by DeVillasee, who scored 15 points, while Torrence added 13 and Perry chipped in 12. The Bearcats shot 42% from the field and converted 17-of-24 free throws. Arizona State, despite a strong start, struggled in the second half, shooting just 35% from the field and 11% from beyond the arc.

For Arizona State, the loss was a tough one to swallow, especially after such a promising start. Gobby Elliott and McKinna Brackens delivered solid performances, but the Sun Devils’ offense faltered during key moments, failing to hold off Cincinnati’s relentless attack.

As both teams look ahead to the rest of the season, this game will remain a benchmark for the Bearcats, while Arizona State will need to regroup and refocus on their defensive identity moving forward.