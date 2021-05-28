Chuck Norris’ Virtual, National 5K/10K/Half Marathon Medals Have a ‘Kick’ to Them

Chuck Norris once completed a race around the world so quickly that he was not photographed or videotaped. If that’s any indication of how fast he ran, his front side hit his own backside as soon as he crossed the finish line.

Norris held a 5K run in Texas in 2019 to raise funds for one of his charity. Each racer received a high-five from the man himself as they reached the finish line. Except for Norris, everyone left with a broken arm.

Because to the COVID-19 epidemic, there was no Norris race in 2020. The coronavirus made an attempt to infiltrate his Lone Wolf Ranch in Grimes County, Texas, but it is already retreating. Not just in Texas, but throughout the United States.

Chuck Norris now wants to conduct another race, this time for all of America and the warriors fighting for the country, not only for those in the Brazos Valley of Texas.

The renowned actor and skilled martial artist, Chuck Norris, is organizing a virtual run for the public. It is divided into three sections: 5K, 10K, and 13.1 miles, or half a marathon.

Each competitor receives a bib number with a roundhouse kick from the master himself above it, as well as a medal featuring Norris scissoring one leg into the air. A moisture-wicking jersey commemorating the race is available for an additional $8.

The race does not have a set start date or a set course. Runners who register online can choose between receiving merely a race bib and a medal depicting Norris kicking into the air, or paying an additional $8 for a moisture-wicking t-shirt with Norris slogans across the chest.

The race is entirely virtual, so you may run it in a park, on city streets, in your neighborhood, or on a treadmill. People are asked to report their images and timing to the race organizers. Chuck Norris is constantly watching, even if you don’t think he is.

The following is taken from the race’s official website:

“Chuck Norris doesn’t run; the Earth moves underneath his feet!” Chuck would like to ask you to participate in this fully licensed virtual challenge with him. Get a 5.25” spring-loaded ‘Roundhouse Kick’ Chuck Norris medal to add to your collection. This is a condensed version of the information.