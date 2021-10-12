Chuck Liddell, the legendary UFC fighter, reveals the shocking truth about his arrest.

Chuck Liddell, the former UFC light heavyweight champion, has shared his side of the tale.

According to TMZ Sports, the “L.A. Sherriff’s Department received a call of a brawl” that occurred at a Liddell’s home in San Fernando Valley on Monday morning.

According to the article, “when detectives arrived, they investigated and concluded” that Liddell, 51, “was involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical,” with Liddell’s wife Heidi Northcott as the claimed victim.

It was also reported that authorities responding to the scene discovered that Northcutt had not requested medical assistance. Liddell, on the other hand, was arrested and his bail was set at $20,000 at the time.

Liddell, pressed by the media, resorted to social media to share his side of the tale.

Contrary to popular belief, the “deputies” informed “The Iceman” that his wife was the one who was meant to be “arrested,” not him.

“Last night, the deputies who responded from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department were professional,” Liddell said in a message on his official Instagram account. “While I believe it is crucial to explain and clarify a few facts about the situation, I believe it is necessary to do so now.” As the circumstances of the case will reveal, I was the victim of the event last night at our family home.” He stated, “The cops advised me that my wife will be arrested because I did not reply to her assault while I incurred bruising and lacerations.” “I offered to take her place.” Liddell then admitted that he has been concealing “a familial mental health issue” that has been circulating in his household for some time.

“This was one of many instances I’ve tried to keep a family mental health issue out of the public eye,” the UFC legend admitted. “It has become painfully obvious that this cannot continue, as our private lives have now reached a breaking point in the public eye. Please respect our privacy as I assist our family in navigating this difficult moment.” The investigation is still ongoing, therefore some of the contents in this article may change after it was published.

Liddell is largely regarded as a pioneer of MMA and is usually regarded as one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time.

He last fought in 2018, losing a heartbreaking KO decision to his UFC rival Tito Ortiz.