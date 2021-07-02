Christopher Missilou has agreed to a one-year contract with Newport.

During his stint in the Football League, the 28-year-old has made 115 appearances for Oldham, Northampton, and Swindon, where he played last season.

“I kept an eye on Newport County AFC last season and noted their standing in the League,” Missilou told the Exiles website. I know they’re a good team that’s gone through a lot in the last several years.

“I’m a high-energy player with a wealth of experience to provide. I’m joining the team with the goal of scoring goals and achieving promotion to League One.”