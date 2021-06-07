Christopher Long, formerly of Motherwell, has joined Crewe Alexandra.

Christopher Long has signed a two-year contract with Crewe Alexandra.

The 26-year-old joins on a free transfer from Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership, becoming David Artell’s first signing of the summer.

“I’m happy and over the moon to have things sorted,” Long told Crewe’s website.

“I knew this was the perfect decision for me as soon as I heard about the interest, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Long’s relocation to Crewe is pending international approval.