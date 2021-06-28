Christian Ramirez, a striker, has agreed to join Aberdeen.

Christian Ramirez, a US international, has signed a contract with Aberdeen.

The 30-year-old striker will sign a contract contingent on obtaining a visa and passing a medical examination.

From Houston Dynamo, the former Minnesota United and Los Angeles FC player will transfer to Pittodrie.

In 2019, Ramirez earned two caps for the United States and scored in a friendly victory over Panama.

Manager Stephen Glass knew Ramirez from his time at Atlanta United, and assistant coach Allan Russell had already worked with him.

“Securing a centre-forward was critical for us, and Christian became a priority as soon as we started looking,” Glass added.

“As a club, we have worked really hard to finalize this, and we are thrilled to be able to add a proven striker who is still in his prime and a full internationalist.

“We have no doubt that he will add tremendous value to our team and will assist all of its members.

“Through his relationship with Allan, we’ve known about his professionalism for years, and his footballing talent will be clear to everyone. I am confident he would demonstrate why we sought this deal so aggressively.”

“I feel tremendously blessed and pleased about the opportunity to play for such a historic club, and more importantly, to be a part of this new era under the leadership of Stephen Glass,” Ramirez continued.

“I felt I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to join Aberdeen FC when it was provided to me.

“I can’t wait to meet the staff, players, and supporters in Aberdeen. I’m ready to put everything I have into this club.”